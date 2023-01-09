BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The curtain is closing on one local man’s historic career in non-profit theater.

After nearly ten years leading Theatre West Virginia, general manager Scott Hill is saying goodbye to the theater.

Hill began leading the non-profit theater about one year after the board of directors voted to close it because of money problems in 2014.

He said his goal was to make TWV profitable again and to get a following in the community.

“I was just really lucky,” Hill said Monday, January 9, 2022. “I came in and a lot of folks helped, and I got some accolades for that, but there was a lot more than myself to do the job, and I’m sure that’s going to be the same thing the next group is in, so go out and support Theatre West Virginia.”

Hill said he is looking forward to his next adventure, whatever it will be.