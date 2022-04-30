HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — A Hilltop man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Philip Gray is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Fayette County Deputies arrested Gray April 30, 2022 during a welfare check in the Mountaineer Mobile Home Park in Hilltop where they found a man unconscious in a vehicle. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said when the driver stepped out of the vehicle, deputies observed a firearm, cash and what appeared to be narcotics

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.