HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Hinton’s annual Christmas Parade is coming to the small town on December 2nd.

The parade will feature decorated floats, fire trucks, and a special guest of gift-giving variety. Santa will be marching down the streets of Hinton, spreading Christmas cheer to all those who attend.

There will also be vendors of all kinds set up around town from 10 A.M. until 5 P.M., in case visitors want to do some early Christmas shopping.

The parade will begin at 6 P.M., but those interested in being in the parade will need to arrive in the parking lot of Pivont Funeral Home no later than 5:30 P.M.

For more information about the parade, Hinton City Hall’s number is (304) 466-3255.