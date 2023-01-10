HINTON, WV (WVNS)– It is still the beginning of the new year which means new opportunities to get in shape.

Those in Summers County can do just that right in their community.

ARH and Bobcat Fitness Center in Hinton kicked off the 2023 Biggest Loser Competition. This is the second year for the six-week challenge.

Gym Attendant, Ginny Hatcher, said this year is different than last year with classes and new challenges and encourages everyone to get involved.

“This challenge is just the beginning,” said Hatcher. “This is a starting point for people that want to have healthier lifestyles.”

Those interested have until Friday, January 13, to sign up at Bobcat Fitness Center. There are options to enter as an individual or as a team of 3 to 6.

The competition is $10 for gym members and $15 for non-gym members.

The winner of the challenge will be announced on February 25th.