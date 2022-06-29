HINTON, WV (WVNS)–The city of Hinton is getting into the Christmas spirit a little early.

A festival is set for Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Historic Freight depot. Children can climb on, climb in and take pictures around fire engines, roll-backs, an ATV, a school bus, a helicopter, and even a race car. Smokey the Bear and Bucky from the Whistlepigs will also be there.

All of the money raised from this event will go to help the city buy new Christmas lights and host other holiday events.

Vendors will be here set up and Little Jimmy’s Italian Ice will be here for if its hot like it is today. We have Camel Mural Musuem will be here with hot dogs and goodies for the kids and families to enjoy and just anybody of all ages can come out and enjoy this. Amy Richmond, Event Cordinator

The festival is set to begin at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Hinton.