HINTON, WV (WVNS)–Residents in Hinton got an opportunity to look at the trucks emergency personnel drive.

Parents and children came out to the Historic Freight Depot in Downtown Hinton to touch a truck.

As many as 18 trucks joined the Hinton Fire Department and the Summers County Sheriff’s Department to help curious kids explore the vehicles they drive on a daily basis.

Amy Richmond, a volunteer with Hinton Hometown Christmas said they hope this fundraiser will make this year’s Christmas celebration even more magical.

“We are raising money for more Christmas decor in downtown Hinton. We have a Christmas festival planned for December 3rd so it will help us pay for that. But we want a new tunnel of lights up on the courthouse lawn and some other Christmas things like that,” Richmond said.

Other vendors like the Wynes Facility for Families and Children gave out information and freebies to showcase their business.

Founders Michaela and Malik Wynes said this event is also educational for current and future students.

“Kids can come and see they may want to be a fireman or policeman and that’s why we’re here offering career preparation at our facility that way you can do whatever you want because college is not for everybody,” Wynes said.

Jason Grose, an engineer with the Hinton Fire Department said the touch a truck event can spark something special in a student’s mind to see what they want to be when they grow up.

He said giving back to kids in the Summers County community is a great feeling.

“My experience I was in kindergarten and I remember a firefighter came in and from five years old, I knew this was what I wanted to do. So the more we can do to get other kids involved, it helps us out later in life,” Grose said.

Paving the way for the next generation.