HINTON, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into a man allegedly asking a minor for nude photos led to an arrest in Summers County.

Steve Seamter was arrested and charged for soliciting a minor by the use of a computer. The investigation started when the family of the victim contacted police. Seamter allegedly asked a young girl for nude photos.

The investigation was conducted by Sgt T.J. Cochran with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department. According to Sherriff Justin Faris, Seamter is out on bond.