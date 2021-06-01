Hinton man arrested on drug and parole violation charges

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County Sheriff’s Department assisted the WV Parole Office in a drug investigation on Tuesday, June 1.

According to a release on the sheriff department’s Facebook page, Sheriff J.L. Faris, Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins and Sgt T.J. Cochran helped locate a suspect at his home on Main Street in Hinton.

Sheriff Faris said that Daniel Wells had a large amount of Methamphetamine and Heroin, as well as a large amount of money. Investigators said they also found several other items commonly used in the distribution of illegal drugs.

Daniel Wells is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond and a Parole Violation. According to officials, Wells was out on Parole on a previous drug charge out of Summers County.