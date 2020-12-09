Hinton man receives double lung transplant

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A local man is receiving a lifesaving surgery. At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, DJ Pettry, from Hinton, went into surgery for a double lung transplant.

The surgery lasts for at least 10 hours. That is according to Laura Lilly, who works for the Hinton Hope Foundation. The foundation supported Pettry throughout his journey for the lifesaving surgery.

Lilly said Pettry is undergoing surgery at Duke University Hospital in North Carolina.

To follow Pettry’s journey as it happens, visit the Hinton Hope Foundation’s Facebook page.