HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Federal, state and other city officials gathered on Monday, March 3,2023 to celebrate the launch of Hinton’s latest project.

Batteau Beach will not only be a public city park with multiple new amenities, but it will be a much-needed river access point in the city.

The design includes a boat and kayak launch, a beach and swimming area, picnic shelters and more.

Former Mayor of Hinton, Cleo Mathews, said she is so excited to see the project come to fruition after years of effort.

“Today is just a wonderful day for me because we started a long, long time ago with the concept that we needed river access,” said Mathews.

Senator Joe Manchin helped to secure $500,000 in congressionally directed spending to support the project.

The project’s construction is set to be completed in Summer 2023.