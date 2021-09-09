Hinton prepares for final Second Saturday of summer

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The final Second Saturday of the year will be this weekend in Hinton. The event, in its fifth year, made its long awaited return after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The location moved to Market Square and will feature local vendors and musicians. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., and will feature local favorites, White Noise and The Kind Thieves. Hinton Mayor, Jack Scott, said while residents are cautious because of the pandemic, it has not stopped them from coming out.

“We are excited to be able to do it this year and our crowds have been good. We need to have these activities and things going down going on in Hinton,” Scott said. “We would like you to wear a mask and keep safe different distance. We are outside so we feel like that gives us a little bit of protection, but we leave it up to your judgment.”

The event is open to the public. Hinton will also have its annual Railroad Days starting up again in October.