Hinton preparing for small business Saturday

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Christmas season has arrived and Hinton merchants invite you to shop on Saturday Nov. 30.

Small Business Saturday is a great way to support your local businesses in the Hinton area.

City Councilman Jack Scott said this is a time to explore local retailers and take advantage of special holiday offers from 18 local businesses in downtown.

“We will have Santa that day here in the McCreery Hotel from 11-3, come in get a free photo with Santa,” Scott said. “We will have 18 vendors inside as well so come downtown and enjoy the festive atmosphere and shop your hometown businesses, that’s the purpose of the whole event. We want to support our hometown businesses who are here to support us throughout the year.”

Some of the businesses participating in Small Business Saturday are Big Four Drug Store, Otter & Oak, Boho, Grandmas House Antiques, Detra’s Boutique, Rivertown Gallery, Hinton Floral & Gift Shop, Chestnut Revival, The Market and their newest retailer Water Dog Outdoors.

The McCreery Hotel will also be the drop off point for the Summers County Toy Fund. Small Business Saturday runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the McCreey Hotel.

Trending Stories

