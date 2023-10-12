HINTON (WVNS)- All aboard! Friday, October 13, 2023, is Hinton, West Virginia’s 150th anniversary. To celebrate this, ‘Hinton Railroad Days’ will continue throughout the weekend.

In honor of 150 years, Hinton is hosting ‘Hinton Railroad Days’.

From Friday and lasting until Sunday, October 15th, the festival will consist of various food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a car show, and live music.

With 24 bands performing over the weekend, alongside various activities, a large crowd is expected.

This celebration is not only for the founding of Hinton but also for the C&O Railroad as well.

Jack Scott, Mayor of Hinton, said Hinton’s roots are in the railroad and what this weekend has to offer.

“We’re a true C&O Railroad community. C&O Railroad had a lot to do without existence and we are celebrating that this weekend. We’ve got vendors coming. We’ve got two streets filled with over 100 vendors” said Scott.

Nestled in Summers County, Hinton has historic scenery that includes buildings, businesses, and a beautiful view along the river.

One of these historic businesses is The Hinton Railroad Museum. The museum offers a closer look into the history of the railroad.

Bobby Cox, Director of the Hinton Railroad Museum, said the festival is growing and there will also be a special guest in attendance.

“We are Saturday, gonna have a guest speaker, Tom Dickens, which is the author of the C&O Historical Magazine. He’ll be here Saturday at 1 o’clock. We have done some changing around. We’re just growing so much that we had to expand up to the park and everything like that ” said Cox to 59News.

History lives and breathes throughout Hinton and ‘Hinton Railroad Days’ is another opportunity to get a closer look into the town and the history behind it.