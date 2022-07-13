HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A 38-foot sinkhole that’s stopped traffic in Hinton is not actually a sinkhole.

City Manager Chris Meadows told 59 News on Wednesday that the 38-foot hole is caused by a collapsed water pipe under the ground, known as a culvert. The culvert is around a century old, meaning it is past due for replacement, said Meadows. It is in front of the city’s police station, which was built about three years ago.

The hole has gotten larger in diameter, since its first appearance in June. West Virginia Department of Highways crews were working to repair the hole on Wednesday.

“It’s a very dangerous area,” said Meadows. “So what we’re trying to do is, we’re working with DOH. They’ve taken the lead on the project. They are working up a plan on how to replace that culvert and make it a safe route for everyone.”

Meadows said a DOH engineer has said it is safe for motorists to use the one lane of traffic in front of the collapsed culvert.