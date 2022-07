HINTON, WV (WVNS) – A sinkhole in the road in Hinton has gotten worse, forcing law enforcement to shut the road down to one lane.

The sinkhole is on Temple Street and Route 20 in Hinton, near the Hinton Police Department headquarters.

Dispatch and the Summers County sheriff’s department both confirmed the hole has gotten bigger in the past few days.

Dispatch tells 59News that the Department of Highways will be coming to investigate and hopefully begin repairs to the road soon.