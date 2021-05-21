Hinton to receive $1.5 million in funding for infrastructure project

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announced $1,550,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to the city of Hinton for an infrastructure project.

According to a press release, the project will be matched with $2,000,000 in state and local funds and will be used to replace 13,010 linear feet of terracotta sewer lines, separate storm water flows from sanitary sewer collection lines and upgrade UV disinfection equipment at the wastewater treatment plant.

“Improving infrastructure is essential to boosting our economy, creating good-paying jobs and ensuring our fellow West Virginians have access to clean drinking water,” Senator Manchin said.

The project will reportedly improve sewer service for 1,100 households and 110 businesses.