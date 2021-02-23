Hinton’s Second Saturdays, Color the River to return in 2021 after pandemic hiatus

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One of southern West Virginia’s most treasured traditions will return in 2021 following a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement on its Facebook page, Hinton’s Second Saturdays will begin May 8, 2021 with the Mecot Camara Memorial Ride, which will then be followed by an evening concert on the courthouse lawn.

The page also announced Color the River will also return on June 12. Music, food, and themed festivities in Hinton are scheduled for July 10, Aug. 14, and Sep. 11. Details on classic car lineups and concessions are still in the works.