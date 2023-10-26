BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – An event was held in Beckley on Thursday, October 26, 2023 to bring awareness to domestic and sexual violence.

Led by the group AWAY, a masquerade gala was hosted at the historic Black Knight County Club.

Guests had the chance to dress up in different costumes as well as their own masquerade mask.

Food and drinks were provided, and the event also had their own DJ for music.

Regina Thomas, Executive Director for AWAY, told 59News that over 100 people purchased tickets to be a part of the event.

“This will be the second year having our Purple Halo Gala. We just wanted to bring something to the community to give people a reason to dress up, come out, socialize and have a great time, while still being educated about domestic and sexual violence,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the event was sold out and can’t thank her team enough for helping put on this event. She hopes to welcome in a third Purple Halo Gala next year.