Historic church collapses in Bramwell

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A local church collapsed in the middle of the night on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church located near Duhring Avenue in Bramwell collapsed around midnight.

The historic church was built back in 1893 by some of the founding members of Bramwell. Its first service was on October 15, 1893.

Mayor of Bramwell, Lou Stoker, said this was a loss for the community.

“We are so devastated. It was a vital, I suppose that’s the word, vital structure to the stories of the history of Bramwell,” Stoker said.

Lori Mills, Dilapidated Structures Officer for Mercer County, said this is one of the reasons why it’s important to have code enforcement.

“My goal in the next few years is to get some basic code enforcement. A lot of folks are maybe opposed to that, but really if it’s done right and if you use sound judgment and common sense, the goal of that is just so that structures are safe, sound, warm, and dry,” Mills said.

Mills also added if basic code enforcement is passed in the county, it could potentially help raise property values around the area. According to Stoker, in the following weeks, the town council will meet to discuss options for the church.