Historic marker unveiled on 55th anniversary of Siltix Mine disaster

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The city of Mount Hope unveiled an historic marker to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Siltix Mine Disaster.

The explosion that killed seven people is still remembered by many in the community. Brenda Troitino is the Treasurer for Mount Hope Heritage & Hope, Inc. She said it is necessary to honor those victims and remember what happened.

“It’s just something that I felt these families needed closure,” said Troitino. “They needed the same that was given to other mine disaster families as far as recognition was concerned.”

For members of the community who remember the explosion, the presence of an historic marker honors the memory of the miners who lost their lives and the city that was so heavily impacted by the disaster.

“I’d heard about this all my life after that year…it’s just always been something that’s been on everybody’s mind and in their heart,” said Troitino.

For survivors of the mine explosion, the marker represents a permanent reminder of the miners and friends that were lost.

“It didn’t take about five, ten minutes after that we knew what happened,” said Ross Painter. “It’s been 55 years and I try to come down here every year.”

The marker is located at the site of the explosion on Route 16.