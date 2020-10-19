Historic trail in Greenbrier County featured in haunted attraction

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A farm just outside of Lewisburg is getting spooky for the month of October. This is the first year Hollow Hills Farm is hosting a Halloween event featuring an historic trail. The Owner of the farm, Dawn Kieninger, said this trail carries a lot of rich history.

“I was told that this was the east-west trail that the Indians used when they were traveling across country and they would connect to the Appalachian trail. Which everybody knows where that is at,” Kieninger said.

This centuries-old trail was also believed to be taken by George Washington during the Revolutionary War.

“I think I read in 1790 that George Washington ordered it to be cleared. So it was used for troops in the Revolutionary War, and in the Civil War,” Kieninger said.

With the ongoing pandemic and Halloween right around the corner, Kieninger said this is a great way for people to get outdoors.

“Personally, I think that anything to get people outside, especially families outside. is important, healthy and nice to get away from social media, e.tc.,” Kieninger said.

The trail is not the only attraction. There is an axe throwing station and food.

The haunted attractions at Hollow Hills Farm will be open every Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until October 31, 2020.

LATEST POSTS: