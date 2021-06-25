History Alive! to return, highlighting the “Father of West Virginia”

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local museum is continuing one of its treasured programs telling stories from West Virginia’s rich history.

The Youth Museum and Raleigh County Historical Society are continuing their History Alive! program at Beckley’s Wildwood House Museum on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The returning program will first highlight Francis Pierpont, the state’s first governor and known as the Father of West Virginia.

Leslie Baker, who serves as director for the City of Beckley’s Parks and Rec department, said the Raleigh County Historical Society will also be dedicating two new historical markers at the museum.

“You can learn about the founding of Beckley and… the founding of West Virginia as well,” Baker said. “We’re going to dedicate the markers for… the mysterious Ferguson rock.”

The presentation is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday.