BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Mercer County is home to a historically Black college. For Black History Month, we are taking a deep dive into the college and how it came to be.

Bluefield State College is a part of the nationally known Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). They received the title when they were founded in the 1800s.

Dr. Rodney Montague, the Professor of History at BSC said they are starting to see more diverse groups on campus and shared one group that is slowly starting to come back.

“The return of fraternities and sororities which have been prevalent here up in through the maybe the 1980 and they started to die away. Now, we’re seeing them slowly come back so it’s been a great privilege and joy to see,” Dr. Montague said.

Dr. Montague said he hopes these new groups will bring back student life at the college.