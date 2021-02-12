History Channel’s American Pickers plan visit to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A crew for History Channel’s popular reality show American Pickers, is planning a visit to West Virginia in the near future.

The show will be heading to Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia in April, according to a post on the show’s Facebook page.

The pickers are looking for tips on any collections in the area you think they should see. The post mentions that they are only looking for private collections and stores will not be considered.

Fans are encouraged to share tips by calling 855-OLD-RUST, sending an email to americanpickers@cineflex.com or by tagging the group’s Facebook page in a post.

It won’t be the show’s first trip to the Mountain State. They visited Elkins for a 2017 episode,

Goldie’s Grocery and Hardware Store in Matewan in 2013,

and an old motorcycle shop in Huntington for a 2019 episode.