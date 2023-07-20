GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Scouts are testing their archery skills at the National Jamboree. Static shooting and crossbows are being introduced to scouts.

Guides watch every move to make sure safety is the highest priority.

One scout who had not shot a bow in a while, said the instructors’ did a great job and he feels more confident.

“Oh yeah, yeah I think they did a great job teaching us archery,” said Sawyer Brockman, of Troop 3412.

Each participant fires off five arrows. Retrieving and carrying the arrows are also a part of the experience.



