BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS) — Football is back in Blacksburg as the Virginia Tech Hokies look to improve on 2022’s 3-8 record in their second year under Head Coach Brent Pry.

The Beamer Lawson Practice Facility was opened up to members of the media as fall camp is in full swing ahead of the 2023 season.

The Hokies in year two under Coach Pry and company are looking to build on last year’s .375 record. Pry said the staff is making a point to emphasize the key values of the program, accountability, communication, competition, details and mentality, to rebuild from the ground up.

“Football matters at Virginia Tech,” said Pry. “That’s what I’m I’m just constantly reminded of how important it is here. Our fan base, our community, the university, and I love that. It’s how it was when I was here in the nineties and we’re going to get it back.”

Pry continued to speak on how it takes time to rebuild a culture and a program.

“It was too acceptable to lose when we first got here. Individual battles, unit battles, group battles, team battles,” he added.

In addition to the five key values, Pry and company also emphasize understanding the “why” in everything they teach on and off the field.

The Hokies look to start the season strong against Old Dominion on September 2. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.