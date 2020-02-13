Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Holiday blues around Valentine’s Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– February 14 is Valentine’s Day; a day where couples show how much they love each other. But for some, Valentine’s Day can be a depressing time of the year.

Dr. Ahmed Faheem with Appalachian Psychiatric Services said people put a lot of pressure and expectation on this holiday and get disappointed. He also said while they do not see more patients around this holiday they advise to not forget about your single friends.

“The best thing to do is to look after your friends, the people you care about. Including family members that have had recent loses, recent breakups,” Faheem said.

Dr. Faheem said if you do have a friend with a recent break up, invite them to do an activity this weekend so they are not siting at home alone.

For anyone feeling depressed, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"

Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Center, next door neighbor continue flood damage cleanup"

Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating after fight starts at rivalry basketball game"

New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "New trail organization forming in Southern West Virginia"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News