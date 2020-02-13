Holiday blues around Valentine’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– February 14 is Valentine’s Day; a day where couples show how much they love each other. But for some, Valentine’s Day can be a depressing time of the year.

Dr. Ahmed Faheem with Appalachian Psychiatric Services said people put a lot of pressure and expectation on this holiday and get disappointed. He also said while they do not see more patients around this holiday they advise to not forget about your single friends.

“The best thing to do is to look after your friends, the people you care about. Including family members that have had recent loses, recent breakups,” Faheem said.

Dr. Faheem said if you do have a friend with a recent break up, invite them to do an activity this weekend so they are not siting at home alone.

For anyone feeling depressed, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.