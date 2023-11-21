Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — The Holiday Lights Trail at The Resort at Glade Springs officially opens on November 24th.

With 30 Christmas light displays to walk through, visitors will end their trip at the Igloo Café, to warm up with hot chocolate or cider. Seasonal dishes will be offered; turkey legs, butternut squash soup, and apple pie nachos are all on the menu. Christmas cocktails and craft beers will be available to of age visitors as well.

Christmas characters will also be out and about, like Frosty the Snowman and The Grinch. Visitors of all ages can enjoy a round in the Snow Brawl arena by throwing fluffy, fake snowballs at each other while hiding behind Christmas inflatables.

You can get your Christmas shopping done at the Holiday Marketplace, and your kiddos will have a chance to write their letters to Santa Claus before the big day.

For more information and to buy your tickets, visit https://www.gladesprings.com/lights/.