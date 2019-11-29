Holiday of Lights Festival open for 23rd season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The lights are officially glowing at Bluefield City Park.

Employees with the Bluefield Public Works Department flipped the switch to kick-off the 23rd Annual Holiday of Lights Festival. This year, people can drive through the park while listening to Christmas songs on the radio.

Marie Blackwell, Bluefield City Ambassador, said there are several new displays this year.

“There’s several new displays. We’ve got a new fire engine, a police car, an excavator, and a garbage truck. We’ve got a new display for autism here this year,” Blackwell said.

The Holiday of Lights Festival is open every day until New Year’s Eve. It is free, but donations are accepted.

Trending Stories

