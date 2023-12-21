PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Scamming is a common method used by many during the holiday season. From online shopping to mail deliveries, many people are victims of a scam.

According to an AARP survey, 80 percent of U.S. consumers have been victims to the types of fraud that are rampant during the holiday season.

The holiday season is a time for gift giving and family gatherings, but also a perfect time for scams

Scammers are preparing to deceive many people through online shopping, deliveries, and donating money.

Captain Tommy Blankenship with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department says money for Christmas is a common scam.

“A lot of times it will be people posing as another family member asking for money. Say that they don’t have money for Christmas. Another scam is people in general be, ya know, soliciting money, say they don’t have the money to provide for their families for Christmas when in reality a lot of time it could be somebody addicted to drugs, just need money to purchase their drugs,” said Blankenship.

When you are preparing for the holidays, it’s important to be aware of the possible scams around you.

Blankenship says to be cautious.

“Just be mindful of your surroundings and who you are talking to. If there’s ever any doubt it’s not legit, just contact law enforcement and a lot of times we’ll already have reports of stuff of that nature going on from people,” said Blankenship to 59News.

Although the holiday season is a time for rest and community, scams are still prevalent. It’s important to be aware of your surroundings and the people you talk to during this time.