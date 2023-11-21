PRINCETON (WVNS) – Many people are out shopping and enjoying local business in Mercer County this holiday season. For those that are planning to be out and about, you have the chance to win some prizes.

Candy Cane Trail, a shop local campaign, is being used by 100 different businesses around Mercer County.

Local businesses that are participating in the campaign have a sidewalk sticker.

After your third check in, you are entered in to have a chance to win a super Christmas sweepstakes with various prizes

Jamie Null, Executive Directory of Visit Mercer County, said this campaign gathers support for local business.

“So, it’s a great way to get people moving around the holidays and supporting their friends and family and local businesses,” said Null.

The campaign starts on Thanksgiving Day and lasts until January 8th.