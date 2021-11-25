Holiday shopping safety: keeping your cash and gifts safe while out and about

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With the holiday shopping scramble already underway, local police departments are reminding shoppers to be extra vigilant while making their way through busy stores. An increase in shoppers means an increase in opportunities to be targeted.

Chief Deputy Jim Canaday with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, said shopping in groups, keeping money close in crossbody bags or front wallets, and keeping tabs on all the items in your cart will prevent you from being victimized.

“You always want to be aware of your surroundings,” Canaday said. “Don’t be afraid to look at someone in the eye as you pass them. Sometimes noticing people or making people think that you notice them that bad intention, it might make them think twice about it.”

He also added to not leave purchased gifts in your car and to dispose of large ticket item boxes in a discreet manner.

Stores will have an increased presence from the department through the holiday season as well.