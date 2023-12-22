BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The holiday season is a time of joy and cheer. Though for holiday travelers, it might be more of a headache.

According to Lori Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager for AAA, an estimated 115 million Americans are expected to hit the road.

For West Virginia, about a third of the total state population is expected to hit the roads.

“Here in West Virginia, about 582,000 West Virginians are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period between December 23rd to January 1st. So a lot of people are going to be traveling,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins expects this holiday travel to be the busiest since 2019. Part of the surge is thanks to a post-pandemic environment and falling gas prices.

Sergeant Justin Hudnall with the Beckley Police Department tells 59News the department is prepared if traffic gets bad.

“There will be an increase in traffic, so you need to give yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. Avoid any distractions, wear your seatbelt, and most importantly don’t drink and drive,” Hudnall said.

Hawkins has advice of her own. She said to stay focused on the road and don’t get easily distracted.

She also said to get a designated driver if you don’t feel comfortable behind the wheel.

“Don’t get distracted by the conversation with your passengers or your vehicle tech. Set that navigation before you head out, you don’t have to worry about that. Distraction can be a big factor when we see the number of traffic accidents,” Hawkins said.