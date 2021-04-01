Holy Thursday service held at fire-ravaged Notre Dame

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) -- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office is getting creative on ways to raise awareness.

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes is an annual walk put on by the sheriff's office and Clinch Valley Community Action. Chief Deputy Harold Heatley, said this is a unique way to make a difference and get out in the community.

"So obviously there's a lot of things going on, COVID, you know you can't have a lot of people around. So what Clinch Valley Community Action Domestic Violence Group has come up with is they're going to do it for the entire month of April. It's going to be a virtual walk so all the participants that are walking it's going to be up to them to get out and at least walk a mile," said Heatley.

Heatley said he won't be wearing the heels this year, but his goal is to raise the most money and walk the most miles. He said he's shooting for 60 miles in the month of April.