Home for the Holidays concert coming to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Historic Fayette Theatre is hosting a Home for the Holidays concert. Larry Groce host of NPR’s “Mountain Stage” and America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Groce said this concert is the first time they will play together with a heart warming variety of styles and stories.

“Our styles are contrasting but I think they are complementary so it’s fun,” Groce said. “I think the audience don’t get tired cause it’s not the same thing through the whole show. And different styles and different feels.”

Home for the Holidays will be Thursday Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. If you bring a non perishable item for a local food bank you will receive a free Landau CD.

