GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The pitter patter of paws is a sound two local animal shelters hope fills your home this holiday season.

“Empty the Shelter – Holiday Hope” events are coming to the Greenbrier Humane Society and Mercer County Animal Shelter with the help of the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Bissell Pet Foundation has helped over 200,000 shelter pets find their forever home with free or reduced adoption fees across the country. Beginning December 1st and running through December 17th, the foundation is looking to help even more just in time for the holidays.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is one of the largest funded adoption event in the country with over 380 organizations in 43 state participating. Foundation founder, Cathy Bissell, says, “Our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season.”

The Mercer County Animal Shelter is one of the participating shelters in our region offering reduced adoption fees. Adoption fees for dogs will run for $25 and cats for $10. The adoption fee includes the spay and neuter costs plus free microchips. Microchips are essential in making finding your lost pet easier. The Mercer County Animal Shelter is open from noon until 6pm, Tuesday through Saturday. The shelter will offer reduced adoption fees starting December 1st through December 15th. To call for an appointment or more information on some of their available pets, reach out at 304-425-2838 or visit their Facebook page.

The Greenbrier Humane Society is also partnering by offering free pet adoptions for all dogs and cats. They will also be running their “Cram the Kennel” donation event offering special gifts for purchase from Blenko Glass, donor recognition cards, and more. They have 3 empty kennels they hope to fill with all sorts of items for their shelter pets to have a loving and fun holiday. The Greenbrier Humane Society is open from 11am until 5pm, Tuesday through Saturday. The shelter will offer free adoptions from December 1st through the 17th. The “Cram the Kennel” event will run through the end of the year. To call for an appointment or more information on some of their available pets, reach out at 304-645-4775 or visit their Facebook page.

To learn more on the Bissell Pet Foundation and their outreach, be sure to visit their website.