Home Grown WV: Hawk Knob Cider

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Joshua Bennett grew up in the hard cider business.

“I grew up in the part of the state, in Pendleton County, West Virginia and on the border of Highland County, Virginia. The state line went right through many of the farms I grew up working on and in that region there is a long standing tradition of cider making. So most of the people in my region made cider, grew up making cider. It was a multi-generational thing,” Bennett said.

He started Hawk Knob Cider in 2014 with barely anything. He built his own machines and spent all of his time and money on the business, but it paid off. Now, his cider is enjoyed all over West Virginia and three other states.

“We started off really bare bones. I built half the equipment that we use here; our pasteurization machine, our bottling units.So we just really started off bare bones and went from there. Now we are distributed across the entire state of West Virginia, Virginia, DC and Maryland,” Bennett explained.

Hard Knob Cider was the first cider in West Virginia and it sure has brought pride to the state.

The best part about Hawk Knob is that it is homegrown in West Virginia. Thanks for tuning in for this episode of our digital segment Home Grown West Virginia. If you have a company or product in mind that was made in West Virginia, let us know so we can feature them!