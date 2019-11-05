Home Grown WV: Jamit Baskets

SINKS GROVE, WV (WVNS) — After retiring 25 years ago, Judy and Mike McDade looked for something to fill their time.

“You don’t just stay home and do nothing. So I tried baskets and I really liked it,” said Judy.

Judy began weaving baskets for fun at first. One day, she and Michael took their baskets to a showcase in Charleston. But the popular television network, QVC, saw how special they were.

“We got an order from QVC for 500 baskets, the Molly basket, which we named after our daughter…we had 10 weeks to do 500 baskets, so that was 50 baskets a week,” said Judy.

That 500 basket order is what kickstarted their business, Jamit Baskets. Now, they sell baskets out of their home, at Tamarack, and online. People from all over the country enjoy their craft.

“We get people that stop by, we get people that call. Really just any way that we can do it,” said Judy.

“But we don’t want to expand or get too big,” said Mike.

The couple enjoys that each basket is handmade by them.

“We’re not going to hire people or anything, this is it,” said Judy.

“We want to be the one to make the basket. So if you get a basket, one of us made it,” said Mike.

The two share the love for this craft. However, they joke that they like to work on their craft separately. Mike watches old western movies while he weaves and Judy enjoys English murder mysteries. But the two consider themselves lucky to be in business together.

“Well, we get along too! After 50 years together,” said Mike.

“We’ve always worked together, one way or another,” said Judy.

The best part about Jamit Baskets is that it is homegrown in West Virginia. Thanks for tuning in for this episode of our digital segment Home Grown West Virginia. If you have a company or product in mind that was made in West Virginia, let us know at pdunford@wvnstv.com so we can feature them!