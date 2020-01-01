Home Grown WV: L. A. Rustic Designs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Repurposing scrap wood into something beautiful is the goal of L. A. Rustic designs.

Amy Shumate, the owner of L. A. Rustic Designs, said this business kicked off after a family member saw something on Pinterest.

“I’ve never painted. He’s never wood worked. His mom came to us and said do you think you could do this for me? She saw something on Pinterest and it kind of just started from there. It started with creating a wooden sign with staggered boards and a painted daisy on it,” said Shumate.

Amy and Luke Schumate found a passion for this craft about four years ago. Now, they bring their products to fairs and festivals and make sales for people all over the country. Their custom made designs are done completely by hand in their garage.

“We do everything from start to finish by hand. We have no fancy machines. We are one of the dying breeds I guess you could say. We do it all by hand,” said Shumate.

But what makes their designs so special, is that they all reflect pride for the state they call home.

“But it’s our people that make this state. And as long as we can work hard and we can display that pride through the product that we do and we can share that with other people then they are going to appreciate and resonate that,” said Shumate.

Designs that are made in West Virginia, for the people of West Virginia. Thanks for tuning in for this episode of our digital segment Home Grown West Virginia. If you have a company or product in mind that was made in West Virginia, let us know at pdunford@wvnstv.com so we can feature them!