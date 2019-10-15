Home Grown WV: Moon Struck Maple

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — People are over the moon for this maple syrup! Moon Struck Maple is a small business, using trees in the mountains of Summers County to create something delicious!

The Segars family started tapping into the trees as a hobby. They had a big lot of land with a lot of trees, but did not exactly have a green thumb. So, they decided to put the trees to good use.

The best part about Moonstruck Maple is that it is homegrown in West Virginia. Thanks for tuning in for this episode of our digital segment Home Grown West Virginia. If you have a company or product in mind that was made in West Virginia, let us know so we can feature them!