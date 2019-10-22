Home Grown WV: Virtu Hot Glass Shop

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — He loved to play with fire as a child, which may have foreshadowed what is now his career. Alex Brand moved to West Virginia with his wife after his house burned down. Now, he showcases his art in a gallery at The Greenbrier Resort. He also gives narrated demonstrations of his craft to the hotel guests.

The best part about Virtu Hot Glass Shop is that it is homegrown in West Virginia. Thanks for tuning in for this episode of our digital segment Home Grown West Virginia. If you have a company or product in mind that was made in West Virginia, let us know so we can feature them!