Home security camera caught burglary suspect in Fayette County

BOOMER, WV (WVNS)– A home security camera in Fayette County recorded a burglary and led authorities to the victim.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2020 a home was burglarized in the Boomer area. The homeowner witnessed the entire burglary through their Ring home security camera. They told deputies they saw a masked man attempting to break in. When deputies arrived at the scene, they were able to locate the suspect who was uncooperative.
Deputies arrested 25-year-old Brandon Woodson, of Paint Creek. He was charged with Breaking and Entering and Obstructing of an officer. He will now await court proceedings.
