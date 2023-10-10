ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Throughout the week at Concord University, there are many different events happening for homecoming. Homecoming is a time for the campus community to come together, as well as partake in the democratic process of voting.

Some events on campus this week include a bonfire, parade, football game, and the 50 year reunion for the class of 1973.

In the midst of fun activities, some students participate in running for the homecoming court.

Different student groups around campus run for homecoming. Some of these are sororities, fraternities, and other clubs.

Alex Lim, student and member of PATCH club, describes the organization he is a part of.

“So, ours is PATCH and what we do is like we, pretty much, delves an interest in the medical field. field. We’ll come to PATCH club and then pretty much like, they’ll set up meetings with like being a PA, and set up an appointment to go visit medical schools and stuff” said Lim.

Homecoming events start on Thursday.