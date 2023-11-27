BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is officially the holiday season, the time of year delivery truck drivers are busy dropping off holiday gifts throughout southern West Virginia.

But it is also the time of year when some people are out stealing those holiday gifts from folks’ front porches.

Lisa Danley of Beckley said she and her husband were in the upstairs of their Beckley home earlier this month when they got an alert on a home security system. Someone was on their front porch.

“At about 6:23 a.m., we hear our Ring going off, and we look on the camera and this guy is stealing my grapevine tree, off of my porch,” Danley said on Monday, November 27, 2023. “And he knew I had a Ring camera, because he never let nobody see his face.”

The Danleys watched as a stranger left their front porch, appearing to steal their decoration.

Beckley Police Department Detective Joe Stewart said video surveillance systems, like the one the Danleys have, is one of the best tools to help police identify trespassers and thieves.

Another helpful tip from Detective Stewart: Schedule deliveries for when you’ll be home, or tell a neighbor you’re expecting a delivery.

He said there is an old-fashioned system for nabbing porch pirates, and it still works. Neighbors can look out for one another.

“You know the cars your neighbors drive. Strange cars might be driving up and down your street,” said Det. Stewart. “Again, with this time of the year, and any time, they alwasy say if you see something, say something. If you think it’s out of place, give us a call.”

Lisa Danley said the problem is widespread in the neighborhood around the former King Tut lot.

“They’re taking everything from packages to stuff that people are putting out in the yard for Christmas decorations, and it really needs to stop,” she said. “I mean, I work for a living, and my husband’s a veteran, and we work for everything that we have.”