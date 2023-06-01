ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – If you’re a fan of history, or of beautiful homes, one upcoming event just might pique your interest.

On June 9th and 10th, the Greenbrier Historical Society is offering history lovers a chance to see how people in this area lived hundreds of years ago.

From Native American teepees to historic homesteads, the “Homes among the Hills” tour has lots of history and beautiful, scenic views to offer.

Greenbrier Historical Society Secretary Margaret Hambrick said one stop on the tour, “The Homeplace,” was originally a log cabin built in the early 1800s, which was something of a hot-spot for the community at the time.

“One of the drawing points for this particular house is that it will have live music on the porch of the log addition during the home tour,” said Hambrick. “That is because back in the ‘20s and ‘30s the Clay brothers and some of the other neighbors would create a band. And when there wasn’t much other local entertainment, people from miles around would walk to this place, enjoy dances and then walk home at daybreak the next day. And some of them had to work all day the next day!”

The tour will offer a chance to learn more fun, educational stories like the history of The Homeplace.

With 12 stops and a 60-page historical guide, Hambrick told 59News the Homes among the Hills tour has something for everyone.

“This homes tour is very kid-friendly. Bring the kids, bring the grandkids. There is a tremendous amount of history here, and help them learn it. The activities at the Arbuckle, and at The Blue (Sulphur Springs Pavilion) are going to be tremendous, really for kids of all ages,” added Hambrick.

The tour begins with an opening reception in Lewisburg on June 9th, and concludes with the driving tour the next day.

To purchase your tickets to the Homes among the Hills Tour, click this link.