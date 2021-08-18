Honey Festival returning to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend other than the State Fair, a local festival is making its way back to Beckley.

The Honey Festival is returning for the fourth year on August 21, 2021 at the Exhibition Coal Mine.

It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The Raleigh County Bee Keepers Association will offer honey tastings and presentations about honeybees.

“We’ll be selling local honey and there’s so much to learn about local honey,” said Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley. “It’s almost like wine tasting. There are different colors, it comes from different types of trees or different types of wildflowers, and all the bee keepers here will be able to tell everybody about that.”

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. There will also be a barbecue fundraiser for the Beekeepers Association.