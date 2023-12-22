BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A classic returns to Theatre West Virginia stage in 2024.

Theatre West Virginia General Manager Gayle Oaks said on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, that “Honey in the Rock” is back, after five years.

The show’s set to run in rotation with “Hatfields and McCoys” in 2024, she added.

TWV crews are also bringing the musical “Footloose” to the Grandview Amphitheater stage this summer, said Oaks.

“So it’s going to be a fun, dancing summer. On June 20, West Virginia Day, we are doing ‘Honey in the Rock,’ and it is absolutely free for everyone. You can actually go online and get your tickets and reserve your seat, now.”