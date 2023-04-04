Ghent, WV (WVNS) – Spring is here and that means honeybees are out.

Honeybees are vital to the growth of most of the food we eat. During the winter, they retreat back into their hives to stay warm.

Now is the time of year the bees will start to venture out to find food sources.

Mark Lilly, President of the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association, tells us it’s critical to keep bees alive given how important they are.

“Their biggest service by far is pollination of fruits, vegetables, and trees. They’re very important to us perhaps more than some folks might be aware” Lilly said.

Humans have harvested honey – which is made by the honeybee – for food since prehistoric times.