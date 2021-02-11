Honoring Black History: National Park Service hosts audio tour

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A new partnership between the African American community and National Park Service serves to give people a history listen. The pair created an African American audio tour. People who take the driving tour will go through Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, and Nicholas Counties.

Each location has a rich African American history. Mark Bollinger is a park ranger with the National Park Service. He said it is important to learn about every culture’s history.

“We’re all Americans and we all live here. We have created a unique type of history. So, it is important to keep it alive and tell everybody’s story,” Bollinger stated.

The tour could take up to ten hours. For more information you can visit their website.