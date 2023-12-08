BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hope for Tomorrow Center for Addiction Recovery opened its doors Friday afternoon, and the staff are already preparing to receive patients as early as Monday morning.

Substance abuse is an issue across the nation but has been especially prevalent in the southern West Virginia area.

Residential C.E.O. Andrew Dornbos says they have several methods of treatment at their disposal. “For the residential treatment program, we have group therapy and individual therapy. Patients also have access to a medical provider for MAT services, as well as psychiatric services.”

The twenty-bed facility will help both men and women along the road to recovery, much like their sister center in Point Pleasant which can house up to seventy residents.

“BayMark’s mission is to be the premier facility treating opioid addiction and other drug and alcohol addiction.” said Vaughn Bell, Vice President of Business Development for the RTC Division of BayMark Health Services, Hope for Tomorrow’s parent company. “We’re the largest behavioral health company treating with opioids as a primary focus in North America. We have fifteen facilities that are residential. This is our newest one.”

Michelle Simpkins, Director of Clinical Services for both the Beckley and Point Pleasant facilities agrees with their parent company’s mission. She’s excited to get started with both the staff and the patients.

“This is not new to us, but it’s new to our staff coming in, so I’m excited for the opportunity to show them some things and teach them as well as our patients starting up this facility,” said Simpkins.

Hope for Tomorrow is located at 198 George Street in Beckley. For more information about the facility or the admissions process, you can call (304) 902-8532.